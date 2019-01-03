Russian emergency officials say search of collapsed apartment building is over, put accident's death toll at 39
Updated 1/3/2019 9:24 AM
MOSCOW -- Russian emergency officials say search of collapsed apartment building is over, put accident's death toll at 39.
