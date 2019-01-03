US average mortgage rates fall; 30-year at 4.51 percent
WASHINGTON -- U.S. long-term mortgage rates fell this week, starting the year with an inducement to prospective homebuyers.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on the benchmark 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage declined to 4.51 percent from 4.55 percent last week. Despite recent declines, home borrowing rates remain far above last year's levels. The key 30-year rate averaged 3.95 percent a year ago.
The average rate for 15-year fixed-rate loans edged down to 3.99 percent this week from to 4.01 percent last week.
