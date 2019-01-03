Police: 3 young children found dead in Texas apartment
Updated 1/3/2019 10:45 PM
hello
Authorities in Texas say they're searching for a 27-year-old man after three young children were found dead in an apartment
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.