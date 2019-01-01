Brazil's Bolsonaro to take power amid high hopes and fears

Army snipers set base on top of building, during security preparations for Tuesday's inauguration ceremony of Brazil's President-elect Jair Bolsonaro, in BrasÃ­lia, Brazil, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018. The Secretary of Public Security in Brasilia said that they are expecting as many as 500,000 people to attend the ceremony. Brazil's military has deployed anti-aircraft missiles and fighter jets to protect the event from the air. On the ground, more than 3,000 police and military will take to the streets. Associated Press

An army helicopter flies over Planalto Presidential palace, during security preparations for Tuesday's inauguration ceremony of Brazil's President-elect Jair Bolsonaro, in BrasÃ­lia, Brazil, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. The Secretary of Public Security in Brasilia said that they are expecting as many as 500,000 people to attend the ceremony. Associated Press

In this Dec. 1, 2018 photo, Brazil's President-elect Jair Bolsonaro, left, and Minister of Defense, Gen.Joaquim Silva e Luna, attend a graduation ceremony at the Agulhas Negras Military Academy in Resende, Brazil. "I am very happy to be in this house that formed me. I owe almost everything in this life to the beloved Brazilian army," said Bolsonaro, during the ceremony. Associated Press

Army soldiers move during security preparations for Tuesday's inauguration ceremony of Brazil's President-elect Jair Bolsonaro, in BrasÃ­lia, Brazil, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. The Secretary of Public Security in Brasilia said that they are expecting as many as 500,000 people to attend the ceremony. Associated Press

A supporter shows a T-shirt with the name of the Brazil's President-elect Jair Bolsonaro, prior to Bolsonaro's Tuesday's inauguration ceremony, in BrasÃ­lia, Brazil, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. The Secretary of Public Security in Brasilia said that they are expecting as many as 500,000 people to attend the ceremony. Associated Press

SAO PAULO -- Former Brazilian army captain Jair Bolsonaro is taking office as president Tuesday promising to overhaul many aspects of life in Latin America's largest nation.

He is no longer the outsider mocked by fellow lawmakers for his far-right positions, constant use of expletives and even casual dressing.

Bolsonaro rose to power on an anti-corruption and pro-gun agenda that has energized Brazilian conservatives and hard-right supporters after four consecutive presidential election wins by the left-leaning Workers' Party.

He is the latest of several far-right leaders around the world who have come to power by riding waves of anger at the establishment and promises to ditch the status quo.

Brasilia will be under tight security, with 3,000 police patrolling the event. Military tanks, fighter jets and even anti-aircraft missiles will also be deployed.