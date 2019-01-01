CORRECTS: Russian rescuers find baby boy alive after 35 hours under the rubble of a collapsed apartment building
Updated 1/1/2019 8:25 AM
MOSCOW -- CORRECTS: Russian rescuers find baby boy alive after 35 hours under the rubble of a collapsed apartment building. (Corrects APNewsAlert that said the child was a girl)
