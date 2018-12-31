Warriors' Iguodala fined $25K for heaving ball into stands
Updated 12/31/2018 2:17 PM
hello
NEW YORK -- Andre Iguodala of the Golden State Warriors has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for heaving a ball into the stands at the end of the first half of a game in Portland.
The fine was handed down Monday by league discipline executive Kiki VanDeWeghe.
The incident occurred after time had expired in the second quarter of the Warriors' 115-105 victory over the Trail Blazers on Saturday night. Iguodala immediately received a technical foul for hurling the ball deep into the end-zone seats.
Officials spent more than a minute at a courtside monitor before deeming his throw a "hostile act," warranting an ejection.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.