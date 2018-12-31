Georgia Tech's Collins hires Temple's Patenaude, Thacker

ATLANTA -- New Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins is bringing his offensive and defensive coordinators to Atlanta from his previous Temple staff.

Collins announced Monday he has hired offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude and defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker from Temple. The two worked with Collins the last two seasons at Temple.

Patenaude will also coach Georgia Tech's quarterbacks. Led by Patenaude, Temple ranks No. 24 in the nation in scoring this year and compiled two of the school's top three totals in yards passing the last two years.

Patenaude spent five seasons as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Coastal Carolina before moving to Temple.

Thacker, from Cartersville, Georgia, was promoted to Temple's defensive coordinator in 2018 after joining Collins' staff as linebackers coach in 2017. He was Kennesaw State's linebackers coach in 2016.

