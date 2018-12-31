Marijuana legalization debate shifts from 'when' to 'how'

hello

FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2018 file photo, Democratic gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker speaks after he is elected over Republican incumbent Bruce Rauner in Chicago. Decisions about health care and education will top the agenda in many state capitols as lawmakers convene in new sessions in 2019. Pritzker and fellow Democrats in charge of the Legislature are considering legalizing and taxing recreational marijuana to bring in as much as $1 billion annually to the state. Pritzker has promised marijuana tax revenue to both the operating budget and capital programs. Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Proposed plans for the legalization of recreational marijuana use in Illinois have shifted from "when" to "how."

Gov.-elect J.B. Pritzker campaigned on legalization and its corresponding tax revenue of as much as $1 billion a year. Two key Democrats in the Legislature have worked on the issue for years and Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan is on board . Ten states already allow recreational marijuana use.

Sen. Heather Steans (staynz) and Rep. Kelly Cassidy say they are negotiating with interest groups on the issue in advance of the legislative session that begins next month.

Purchase and possession of 30 grams of marijuana would be allowed under the proposed legislation. Regulated sites would grow it and it would be sold at approved dispensaries.