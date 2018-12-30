Houston fires football coach Applewhite after 2 seasons

Houston head coach Major Applewhite watches as his team warms up before they play Army in the of Armed Forces Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Fort Worth, Texas. Associated Press

HOUSTON -- Houston has fired football coach Major Applewhite after two seasons.

The school announced the move Sunday, a little more than a week after the Cougars were trounced in a 70-14 loss to Army in the Armed Forces Bowl .

Houston (8-5) lost four of its last five games after starting 7-1 and earning a ranking in the AP Top 25 for one week in late October. On Dec. 22, the injury-plagued Cougars suffered their most-lopsided loss in their 27 bowl games, and their biggest loss overall since a 66-10 loss at UCLA during the 1997 regular season.

Applewhite had been at Houston since January 2015 when he was hired as offensive coordinator under Tom Herman. After Herman left to coach at Texas in November 2016, Applewhite was promoted from offensive coordinator to head coach, where he served for two years.

