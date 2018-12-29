Lawrence lights up Notre Dame, No. 2 Clemson cruises 30-3

Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell (8) attempts to stop Notre Dame running back Dexter Williams (2) after a short run in the second half of the NCAA Cotton Bowl semi-final playoff football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. Associated Press

Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) comes down with control of the ball that was tipped by Notre Dame cornerback Donte Vaughn (8) in the end zone for a touchdown late in the first half of the NCAA Cotton Bowl semi-final playoff football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. Associated Press

Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) celebrates his touchdown catch with wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13), running back Adam Choice (26) and linebacker John Boyd (46) in the first half of the NCAA Cotton Bowl semi-final playoff football game against Notre Dame on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. Associated Press

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly watches play against Clemson late in the first half of the NCAA Cotton Bowl semi-final playoff football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. Associated Press

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) prepares to throw fro the pocket in the first half of the NCAA Cotton Bowl semi-final playoff football game against Notre Dame on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. Associated Press

Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) reaches up to catch a ball that was tipped by Notre Dame cornerback Donte Vaughn (8) in the end zone for a touchdown late in the first half of the NCAA Cotton Bowl semi-final playoff football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. Associated Press

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) is pressured out of the pocket in the second half of the NCAA Cotton Bowl semi-final playoff football game against Notre Dame on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. Associated Press

Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross (8), defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (42) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) celebrates touchdown scored by Ross in the first half of the NCAA Cotton Bowl semi-final playoff football game against Notre Dame on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Trevor Lawrence threw for 327 yards and three touchdowns and No. 2 Clemson beat No. 3 Notre Dame 30-3 on Saturday in the Cotton Bowl to reach the College Football Playoff championship game for the third time in four seasons.

The Tigers (14-0) will play either No. 1 Alabama - for a fourth straight season in the playoff - or No. 4 Oklahoma on Jan. 7 in Santa Clara, California.

Clemson's overpowering and experienced defensive line smothered Ian Book and the Fighting Irish (12-1). On offense, freshmen led the way. Lawrence was 27 for 39 and did not throw an interception against a Notre Dame defense that had been one of the best on the country. Freshman receiver Justyn Ross had six catches for 148 yards and two long touchdowns.

