Confusion, anger grow as Congo faces Sunday's election

hello

Corneille Nangaa, the president of the independent electoral commission (CENI), speaks to reporters Monday, Dec. 24, 2018 in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo. Presidential elections scheduled for Dec. 23 was postposed to Sunday Dec. 30. Associated Press

Congolese opposition presidential candidate Martin Fayulu and other opposition candidates address a news conference in Kinshasa, Congo, Tuesday Dec. 25, 2018. Fayulu asked that all cell phone operators who have provided the electoral commission with simcards for the voting machine disable them, as their use would about to an electronic vote, which is against the Congolese constitution. Associated Press

KINSHASA, Congo -- As Congo hurtles toward Sunday's already troubled election, the opposition is urging mobile phone companies to disable SIM cards provided for voting machines.

Concerns are growing about how the ballots of 40 million voters will be counted and shared. Some worry that electronic transmission of results by the machines could open the door to manipulation.

Several people being trained to be electoral agents told The Associated Press they have been taught about the machines' electronic transmission capabilities, saying the machines will be used to directly transmit voting data to the central server.

Electoral officials insist the machines will be used only as printers after voters tap on touchscreens to select candidates.

Congo for the first time is using voting machines as it chooses a successor to longtime President Joseph Kabila.