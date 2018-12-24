Somber Christmas, prayers in tsunami-hit Indonesian region

hello

In this Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, photo, Indonesian rescuers search for the bodies of tsunami victims in Carita, Indonesia. The tsunami that hit the coasts of Indonesian islands along the Sunda Strait was not big but it was destructive. The waves smashed onto beaches in the darkness Saturday night without warning, ripping houses and hotels from their foundations in seconds and sweeping terrified concertgoers into the sea. Associated Press

In this Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, photo, People search for relatives among the bodies of tsunami victims in Carita, Indonesia. The tsunami that hit the coasts of Indonesian islands along the Sunda Strait was not big but it was destructive. The waves smashed onto beaches in the darkness Saturday night without warning, ripping houses and hotels from their foundations in seconds and sweeping terrified concertgoers into the sea. Associated Press

This aerial shot taken on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018 shows Mount Anak Krakatau as it erupts on Java Strait, Indonesia. Doctors worked to save injured victims while hundreds of military and volunteers scoured debris-strewn beaches in search of survivors Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, after a deadly tsunami that followed an eruption and apparent landslide on the volcano, one of the world's most infamous volcanic islands, gushed ashore without warning on Indonesian islands on a busy holiday weekend. (Nurul Hidayat/Bisnis Indonesia via AP) Associated Press

This aerial shot taken on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, shows Mount Anak Krakatau as it erupts on Java Strait, Indonesia. Doctors worked to save injured victims while hundreds of military and volunteers scoured debris-strewn beaches in search of survivors Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, after a deadly tsunami that followed an eruption and apparent landslide the volcano, one of the world's most infamous volcanic islands, gushed ashore without warning on Indonesian islands on a busy holiday weekend. (Nurul Hidayat/Bisnis Indonesia via AP) Associated Press

This aerial shot taken on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, shows volcanic material spew from the crater of Mount Anak Krakatau as it erupts on Java Strait, Indonesia. Doctors worked to save injured victims while hundreds of military and volunteers scoured debris-strewn beaches in search of survivors Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, after a deadly tsunami that followed an eruption and apparent landslide the volcano, one of the world's most infamous volcanic islands, gushed ashore without warning on Indonesian islands, killing hundreds of people on a busy holiday weekend. (Nurul Hidayat/Bisnis Indonesia via AP) Associated Press

A man takes a photo with his mobile phone at a cottage damaged by a tsunami in Carita beach, Indonesia, Monday, Dec. 24, 2018. Doctors worked to save injured victims while hundreds of military and volunteers scoured debris-strewn beaches in search of survivors Monday after a deadly tsunami gushed ashore without warning on Indonesian islands on a busy holiday weekend. Associated Press

A man stands on the debris following a tsunami in Carita beach, Indonesia, Monday, Dec. 24, 2018. Doctors worked to save injured victims while hundreds of military and volunteers scoured debris-strewn beaches in search of survivors Monday after a deadly tsunami gushed ashore without warning on Indonesian islands on a busy holiday weekend. Associated Press

TANJUNG LESUNG, Indonesia -- The Christmas holiday was somber with prayers for tsunami victims in the Indonesian region hit by waves that struck without warning Saturday night.

Markus Taekz said the Rahmat Pentecostal Church in the hard-hit area of Carita did not celebrate with joyous music.

Instead, he said only about 100 people showed up for the Christmas Eve service, usually attended by double that number, because many people had left the area for the capital, Jakarta, or other areas away from the disaster zone.

Noting the disaster that killed hundreds, he said, "Our celebration is full of grief."

Indonesia is mostly Muslim with Christians, Hindus and other religions as well. Church leaders called on Christians to pray for victims of the tsunami.