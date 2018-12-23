UK police free 2 drone suspects in Gatwick travel chaos
LONDON -- British police say they have released a man and a woman who had been arrested in connection with the drone incursions at London's Gatwick Airport that had disrupted holiday plans for tens of thousands of travelers.
Sussex police said Sunday the two had cooperated with police and were no longer considered suspects. They had been arrested late Friday in a town not far from the airport.
There have been no reported drone sightings at Britain's second-busiest airport since Friday evening and flights are operating normally.
The drones first appeared on Wednesday night, causing chaos at the airport that handles 43 million passengers a year.
