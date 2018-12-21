Colorado police arrest fiance of woman who disappeared

hello

Members of the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the Woodland Park, Colo., Police arrive Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, at the home of Kelsey Berreth, who has been missing since Thanksgiving. Police arrested her fiance Patrick Frazee earlier in the morning at his home. (Christian Murdock/The Gazette via AP) Associated Press

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. -- Authorities on Friday arrested the fiance of a Colorado woman who was last seen on Thanksgiving, a sheriff's official said.

Patrick Frazee was arrested at his home in the community of Florissant, Colorado, Teller County sheriff's Cmdr. Greg Couch said.

Couch said he could not provide any information about charges.

Kelsey Berreth, 29, was last seen in a grocery store near her home in Woodland Park, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) from Florissant.

Surveillance video showed Berreth entering the store with what appeared to be her 1-year-old daughter in a baby carrier. Frazee told police he last saw her later that afternoon when he picked up the couple's daughter.

The investigation opened Dec. 2 after Berreth's mother requested a police check on her daughter.

Frazee told police that Berreth, a flight instructor, last texted him on Nov. 25, the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

Her aviation company employer got a text message from Berreth's phone the same day, saying she planned to take the following week off.

Police later received data indicating Berreth's phone was near Gooding, Idaho that same day, nearly 800 miles (1,300 kilometers) from her home.

Patrick Frazee runs a cattle ranch on his 35-acre (14-hectare) property. Police recently searched Frazee's property but have not provided any information about the evidence they presented to a judge for approval of the search.

Berreth and Frazee did not live together, according to relatives, and Berreth's daughter has been living Frazee.

According to property records, Berreth purchased her single-family home in Woodland Park in May.