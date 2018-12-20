 
News

Trump says Defense Secretary James Mattis will be retiring at the end of February and a new chief will be named shortly

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 12/20/2018 5:25 PM
hello

WASHINGTON -- Trump says Defense Secretary James Mattis will be retiring at the end of February and a new chief will be named shortly.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 