Trump says Defense Secretary James Mattis will be retiring at the end of February and a new chief will be named shortly
Updated 12/20/2018 5:25 PM
hello
WASHINGTON -- Trump says Defense Secretary James Mattis will be retiring at the end of February and a new chief will be named shortly.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.