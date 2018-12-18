Man City reaches League Cup semifinals after shootout win

Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola, at centre talks to his players as the match goes to penalties after ending in a 1-1 draw, to decide the tie, during the English League Cup quarterfinal soccer match at the King Power stadium in Leicester, England, Tuesday, Dec.18, 2018. Associated Press

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne waits to take a corner kick during the English League Cup quarterfinal soccer match at the King Power stadium in Leicester, England, Tuesday, Dec.18, 2018. Associated Press

On a tumultuous day for beleaguered Manchester United, crosstown rival Manchester City advanced to the English League Cup semifinals to keep in the hunt for trophies on four fronts this season.

City beat Leicester 3-1 in a penalty shootout on Tuesday to stay on course to retain the title and give Pep Guardiola another piece of silverware, hours after his great managerial rival Jose Mourinho was fired by United.

The game finished 1-1 in regulation time.

City was surprisingly joined in the semifinals by third-tier Burton Albion, which won 1-0 at second-tier Middlesbrough to keep alive its fairytale run in the competition.

Burton became the first team from the third tier to reach the last four of the League Cup since Sheffield United did so under manager Nigel Clough in 2014-15. Clough now coaches Burton

In Wednesday's quarterfinal matches, Tottenham hosts north London rival Arsenal and Chelsea is at home to Bournemouth.

