 
News

With final jabs at FBI, Michael Flynn heads to sentencing

 
By ERIC TUCKER and CHAD DAY
Associated Press
 
 
Posted12/18/2018 7:00 AM
hello
  • FILE - In this July 10, 2018, file photo, former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn leaves the federal courthouse in Washington, following a status hearing. Michael Flynn may have given extraordinary cooperation to prosecutors, but the run-up to his sentencing hearing has exposed tensions over an FBI interview in which the former national security adviser lied about his Russian contacts.

    FILE - In this July 10, 2018, file photo, former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn leaves the federal courthouse in Washington, following a status hearing. Michael Flynn may have given extraordinary cooperation to prosecutors, but the run-up to his sentencing hearing has exposed tensions over an FBI interview in which the former national security adviser lied about his Russian contacts. Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- Michael Flynn will likely walk out of a courtroom a free man due to his extensive cooperation with federal prosecutors, but the run-up to his sentencing Tuesday has exposed raw tensions over an FBI interview in which he lied about his Russian contacts.

Flynn has not tried to retract his guilty plea, and there's every indication the sentencing will proceed as scheduled.

Flynn's lawyers have suggested that investigators discouraged President Donald Trump's then-national security adviser from having an attorney present during the January 2017 interview and never informed him it was a crime to lie.

Prosecutors responded that Flynn didn't need to be warned it's a crime to lie to federal agents to know the importance of telling the truth.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 