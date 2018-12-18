 
TV crime show lovers, curious New Yorkers go see 'El Chapo'

 
By CLAUDIA TORRENS
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 12/18/2018 10:59 AM
NEW YORK -- Fans of TV crime shows, curious New Yorkers and even tourists have been showing up at a Brooklyn courthouse to catch a glimpse of notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.

The trial of the infamous 61-year-old former leader of the Sinaloa cartel is open to the public.

Spectators have to deal with security measures to get a seat inside the courtroom. But people like 23-year-old Peter Stolt have been coming out to watch the trial. He described seeing Guzman in person as "surreal."

An Australian father and daughter who caught a day of testimony during a New York vacation said it was one of the highlights of their trip.

Guzman was extradited to the U.S. last year to face charges he ran the Sinaloa cartel.

If convicted, he could be sentenced to life in prison.

