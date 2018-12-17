Pacers hire NBA's 1st female assistant general manager

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indiana Pacers have hired Kelly Krauskopf as their new assistant general manager, making her the first woman in league history to hold the title.

Krauskopf has a long history with the franchise.

She spent 19 seasons as the top executive of the WNBA's Indiana Fever and helped oversee Indiana's new NBA2K league team. She also served as the WNBA's first director of basketball operations, as an assistant commissioner for the Southwest Conference and on USA Basketball's women's senior national team committee.

With the Fever, she constructed a team that made the playoffs 13 times, reached the WNBA Finals three times and won the 2012 title - the only professional basketball title won by a team in Indiana since the 1970s. Krauskopf will walk away from the Fever and the NBA2K league team Jan. 1.

