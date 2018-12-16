Nations at climate talks back universal emissions rules

President Michal Kurtyka poses for a photo after adopting the final agreement during a closing session of the COP24 U.N. Climate Change Conference 2018 in Katowice, Poland, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Associated Press

Worker dismantles the exhibition pavilion of Indonesia as the U.N. Climate conference draws to a close, and negotiators from almost 200 countries continue haggling over the fine print of the Paris climate accord in Katowice, Poland, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Officials from around the world are still working to agree on the fine print even as workers dismantle sections of the conferenced venue around them. Associated Press

A participants leaves before the end of the final session of the COP24 summit on climate change in Katowice, Poland, Friday, Dec. 14, 2018. Associated Press

In this Monday, Dec. 10, 2018 photo toxic froth from industrial pollution floats on Bellundur Lake in Bangalore, India. As politicians haggle at a U.N. climate conference in Poland over ways to limit global warming, the industries and machines powering our modern world keep spewing their pollution into the air and water. The fossil fuels extracted from beneath the earth's crust _ coal, oil and gas _ are transformed into the carbon dioxide that is now heating the earth faster than scientists had expected even a few years ago. Associated Press

Participants leave before the end of the final session of the COP24 summit on climate change in Katowice, Poland, Friday, Dec. 14, 2018. Associated Press

The sun sets over buildings in Milan, Italy, Friday, Dec. 14, 2018. The climate change conference, COP24, is closing today in Katowice, Poland. Associated Press

Heads of the delegations react at the end of the final session of the COP24 summit on climate changein Katowice, Poland, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Associated Press

Smoke billows from a chimney of the Solvay factory for production and processing of plastic materials, in Ospiate, near Milan, Italy, Friday, Dec. 14, 2018. The climate change conference, COP24, is closing today in Katowice, Poland. Associated Press

KATOWICE, Poland -- Nearly 200 countries at the U.N. climate talks have agreed upon universal, transparent rules on how nations can cut greenhouse gas emissions and curb global warming, putting the principles of the 2015 Paris climate accord into action.

But to the frustration of environmentalists and a group of countries who were urging more ambitious climate goals, negotiators on Saturday delayed decisions on two other climate issues until next year in an effort to get a deal on them.

Michal Kurtyka, the Polish official chairing the talks, says while each individual country would likely find some parts of the agreement it didn't like, efforts had been made to balance the interests of all parties.

He says "we will all have to give in order to gain."