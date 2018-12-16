For sale: Restored home of Salem witch trials refugee

BOSTON -- A once-run-down home that stands where a woman accused of witchcraft during the 1692 Salem witch trials settled is on the market after an extensive renovation project.

The home in Framingham, Massachusetts, known as the Peter and Sarah Clayes House, hit the market Thursday with an asking price of $975,000. An open house is planned Sunday.

Sarah Clayes was jailed during the witch trials, which claimed the lives of 20 people. She was freed in 1693.

The house on the land on which she and her family later settled was essentially abandoned after a foreclosure in 2000 and fell into disrepair.

Local preservationists formed a trust several years ago to restore the house. While updated with many modern conveniences, it retains many old features.