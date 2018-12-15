AP source: Wizards acquire Ariza from Suns for Oubre, Rivers

Washington Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) celebrates after a 3-point shot during the overtime period of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, in Washington. The Celtics won 130-125. Associated Press

Phoenix Suns' Trevor Ariza, second from left, drives past Los Angeles Lakers' Tyson Chandler (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Los Angeles. Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- A person familiar with the deal says the Washington Wizards have an agreement in principle to acquire Trevor Ariza from the Phoenix Suns for Kelly Oubre Jr. and Austin Rivers.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because it had not been announced by either team.

The Wizards landed Ariza directly from the Suns after a reported three-way trade involving the Memphis Grizzlies fell apart late Saturday night. Rivers was not aware of the details after a loss at Brooklyn but believed he was departing the team that had just acquired him from the Clippers over the summer.

To get the 33-year-old Ariza, Washington gave up the 26-year-old Rivers and the 23-year-old Oubre, who was the 15th overall pick in 2015 and averaging 12.9 points a game in his fourth NBA season. Ariza's contract expires after this season.

___

AP Sports Writer Howard Fendrich and AP Basketball Writer Brian Mahoney contributed.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports