German police arrest male suspect in Nuremberg stabbings
Updated 12/15/2018 2:13 PM
hello
BERLIN -- German police say they have a man in custody suspected in the stabbing of three women in the southern city of Nuremberg.
Police said Saturday that the 38-year-old man was arrested in connection with the Friday attacks that left all three victims wounded. None are in life-threatening condition.
Further details weren't released and police said there would be a press conference on Sunday.
Initial reports after the attacks were that the suspect was a middle-aged male.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.