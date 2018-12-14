Trump's search for a new chief of staff has reality TV feel

hello

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with newly elected governors in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, in Washington. Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump's hunt for a new chief of staff has taken on the tone of a reality TV show.

No leading contender has emerged in the days since Trump's first pick to replace John Kelly bowed out. But the void has quickly filled with drama. British journalist Piers Morgan suggested he would be a good fit in an op-ed for "The Daily Mail." And former major league slugger Jose Canseco tweeted his interest to Trump.

Speculation has swirled around an array of Trump associates, prompting some to distance themselves from the job.

The chaotic process was hardly a novelty for the Trump administration, which has struggled with high staff turnover and attracting top talent.