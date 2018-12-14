 
Dutch suspect to be arraigned in slaying of US student

 
Associated Press
 
 
Posted12/14/2018 7:00 AM
ROTTERDAM, Netherlands -- An American student living in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam has been stabbed to death in her apartment and police are preparing to arraign a man suspected in the slaying.

Police spokeswoman Miriam Boers confirmed Friday that the victim was 21-year-old Sarah Papenheim.

Boers declined to confirm reports in local media that she was a psychology student from Minnesota studying at Rotterdam's Erasmus University.

Rotterdam police say in a statement that she died Wednesday after a stabbing incident in her home near the university.

The 23-year-old suspect, whose name hasn't been released, was arrested the same day at the railway station in the southern city of Eindhoven. Boers says he will be arraigned soon at a behind-closed-doors hearing before an investigating judge.

