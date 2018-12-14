 
Sri Lankan lawmaker says disputed Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa will resign Saturday to end political crisis

 
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 12/14/2018 8:54 AM
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka -- Sri Lankan lawmaker says disputed Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa will resign Saturday to end political crisis.

