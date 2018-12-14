Man dies after accident in Illinois steel foundry
GRANITE CITY, Ill. -- Authorities say a 54-year-old man has died after being injured at a southwestern Illinois steel foundry.
The Belleville News-Democrat and KMOV-TV report that Roy Evans of Carrolton was seriously hurt Thursday afternoon at American Steel Foundry in Granite City, east of St. Louis. He died later a hospital.
Police say they are investigating as well as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. An autopsy is planned for Friday.
