Former White House economist joins Chicago school board
Updated 12/14/2018 3:46 PM
hello
CHICAGO -- An economist who served on the Council of Economic Advisers during the Obama administration has been appointed to the Chicago school board.
Austan Goolsbee is a professor at the University of Chicago. Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced his appointment to the school board Friday.
Goolsbee says the Chicago school system is one of the city's "crown jewels."
He served on the three-member Council of Economic Advisers for about 2 Â½ years, including a period as chairman.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.