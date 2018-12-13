Wright St. routs Northwestern Ohio 91-52, snaps 3-game skid

DAYTON, Ohio -- Skyelar Potter scored 17 points and Wright State pulled away early in the second half to beat NAIA-member Northwestern Ohio 91-52 on Thursday night.

Wright State (5-6) rebounded from consecutive single-digit losses to Miami, Kent State and Indiana State.

Cole Gentry added 12 points, and Billy Wampler and Mark Hughes 10 apiece for the Raiders. The trio made six of the Raiders' 10 3-pointers. Potter was 6-of-12 shooting.

Nathan Lessing scored 12 points to lead Northwestern Ohio. Bailey Gardner added nine points on three 3-pointers.

The Racers trailed just 33-27 at halftime, but Loudon Love converted a 3-point play, and Wampler, Parker Ernsthausen and Gentry each made 3-pointers during a 16-2 run to open the second half and the Raiders led 49-29 with 15 minutes left.

Wright State outrebounded the Racers 51-28 and forced 20 turnovers.