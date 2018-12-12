Judge stops former Colorado coach from entering assault plea

BROOMFIELD, Colo. -- A judge wants to hear more about a proposed plea deal for a former University of Colorado football coach in a domestic violence case after the alleged victim objected to it.

Joe Tumpkin wanted to plead guilty to misdemeanor assault Wednesday during what had been scheduled to be a hearing to consider the evidence against him in Broomfield.

However, the Daily Camera reported Judge Michael Goodbee said he wanted written arguments from Tumpkin's lawyers and prosecutors about how the deal was reached before deciding to accept it. He also said Tumpkin's ex-girlfriend, Pamela Fine, had a right to be present when he entered his plea.

In an objection filed Monday, Fine said the deal would cause a "chilling effect" on current and future victims of sexual and domestic violence.

