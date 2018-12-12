Britain's May to face no-confidence vote by lawmakers
Posted12/12/2018 7:00 AM
hello
LONDON -- A British Conservative Party official says Prime Minister Theresa May will face a no-confidence vote from party lawmakers.
Graham Brady says the threshold of 48 letters from lawmakers needed to trigger a leadership vote has been reached. Brady chairs the party committee that oversees leadership contests.
Many lawmakers have been growing angry with May over her handling of Brexit.
If she loses the vote of party legislators, taking place on Wednesday evening, May must step down. If she wins, she can't be challenged again for a year.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.