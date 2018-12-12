Chinese welcome Huawei executive's release in Canada

-
Supporters hold a sign outside British Columbia Supreme Court during the third day of a bail hearing for Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies, in Vancouver, on Tuesday December 11, 2018. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Associated Press
-
In this courtroom sketch, Meng Wanzhou, back right in green, the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies, listens during a bail hearing at Supreme Court in Vancouver, British Columbia, Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. China has detained a former Canadian diplomat in Beijing in apparent retaliation for the jailing of the top Chinese executive at the request of the United States, escalating a legal and diplomatic wrangle between the three countries. (Jane Wolsak/The Canadian Press via AP)
Associated Press
-
In this courtroom sketch, Meng Wanzhou, right, the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies, listens to the judge during a bail hearing at B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. Wanzhou has been granted bail for $10 million by a B.C. Supreme Court judge, $7.5 million of which must be cash. Wanzhou is wanted by the United States on allegations that the company violated trade sanctions against Iran. (Jane Wolsak/The Canadian Press via AP)
Associated Press
-
A policeman stands watch outside the Canadian Embassy in Beijing, Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. A Canadian court granted bail on Tuesday to a top Chinese executive arrested at the United States' request in a case that has set off a diplomatic furor among the three countries and complicated high-stakes U.S.-China trade talks.
Associated Press
-
Supporters hold signs and a Chinese flag outside the British Columbia Supreme Court in Vancouver during the third day of a bail hearing for Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies, on Tuesday December 11, 2018. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Associated Press
-
Supporters hold a sign outside British Columbia Supreme Court during the third day of a bail hearing for Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies, in Vancouver, on Tuesday December 11, 2018. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Associated Press
-
Supporters hold signs outside the British Columbia Supreme Court in Vancouver during the third day of a bail hearing for Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies, on Tuesday December 11, 2018. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Associated Press
-
Liu Xiaozong, husband of Meng Wanzhou, Huawei's chief financial officer, leaves a courthouse in Vancouver, British Columbia, following a bail hearing for his wife on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)
Associated Press
-
Supporters hold signs and Chinese flags outside British Columbia Supreme Court during the third day of a bail hearing for Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies, in Vancouver, on Tuesday December 11, 2018. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Associated Press
-
A man is silhouetted as he walks by a Huawei retail store at a shopping mall in Beijing, Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. China's foreign minister vowed Tuesday to protect its citizens abroad as a Canadian court decided whether to release a technology executive on bail in a case that has riled U.S.-Chinese relations.
Associated Press
-
Policeman patrol outside the Canadian Embassy in Beijing, Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. A Canadian court granted bail on Tuesday to a top Chinese executive arrested at the United States' request in a case that has set off a diplomatic furor among the three countries and complicated high-stakes U.S.-China trade talks.
Associated Press
-
A man is silhouetted as he walks by a Huawei retail store at a shopping mall in Beijing, Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. China's foreign minister vowed Tuesday to protect its citizens abroad as a Canadian court decided whether to release a technology executive on bail in a case that has riled U.S.-Chinese relations.
Associated Press
-
A woman browses her smartphone as she walks by a Huawei store at a shopping mall in Beijing, Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. China's foreign minister vowed Tuesday to protect its citizens abroad as a Canadian court decided whether to release a technology executive on bail in a case that has riled U.S.-Chinese relations.
Associated Press
BEIJING -- China's Foreign Ministry has denied knowledge of the detention of a former Canadian diplomat, as Chinese citizens rejoiced over a Canadian court's decision to release a top Huawei Technologies executive on bail.
The release of Huawei Technologies' Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou (MUHNG' Wahn-JOH') prompted an outpouring of support for her and her Shenzhen-based company Wednesday on social media.
A university student in Beijing told the AP that he thinks the detention of former diplomat Michael Kovrig was related to Meng's case. He said that China cannot let Canada make ambiguous accusations against Chinese citizens.
The U.S. sought Meng's arrest on suspicion she misled banks about Huawei's business dealings in Iran.
A justice in British Columbia released her on $10 million Canadian (US$7.5 million) bail after three days of hearings.