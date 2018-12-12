Holcomb, lawmakers to offer session preview at conference

INDIANAPOLIS -- Gov. Eric Holcomb and key Indiana lawmakers are set to discuss major issues destined to emerge during the coming legislative session.

Republicans and Democrats will participate in policy discussions during an annual legislative preview conference that will be held Wednesday.

Holcomb is set to give a speech where he is expected to highlight the need to improve workforce training.

But another matter likely to dominate debate is whether lawmakers will pass a hate crimes law.

Holcomb supports the idea, which he says will get the Indiana off a "naughty list" that includes four other states that have not adopted such a law.

But many in the Republican majority staunchly oppose the idea and say it would create a special protected class.

The session kicks off in earnest Jan. 3.