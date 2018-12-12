 
News

Weather agency chief: I've never briefed Trump on warming

 
By SETH BORENSTEIN
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 12/12/2018 6:26 PM
  • President Donald Trump attends a ceremony to sign an executive order establishing the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, in Washington.

WASHINGTON -- The head of the government agency that monitors climate change says that in nearly two years he has never discussed the issue with President Donald Trump.

Acting National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration chief Adm. Timothy Gallaudet said in a press conference at a scientific meeting this week, "I personally have not briefed the president on climate change."

Gallaudet says he doesn't know if others had briefed the president. He does note that he was in the room when Trump signed a bill aimed at keeping plastic trash out of the ocean.

Trump has dismissed his administration's warnings about the impact of climate change, including a recent government forecast that it could lead to economic losses of hundreds of billions of dollars a year by the end of the century.

