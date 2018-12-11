The Latest: Schumer calls Trump wall threat 'temper tantrum'

hello

FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2018 file photo, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks with reporters following the weekly Democratic policy meetings, at the Capitol in Washington. Schumer says Marriott hotel officials should pay for new passports for customers whose passport numbers were hacked as part of a massive data breach. The New York Democrat said Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, that Marriott should immediately notify customers who are at greatest risk of identity theft and pay the $110 cost of a new U.S. passport if the customers request it. Associated Press

In this Dec. 6, 2018 photo, House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi of California, meets with reporters at her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Democrats say lawmakers whoâve opposed Nancy Pelosiâs effort to become speaker next year want her to commit to limiting how long people could serve as House party leaders or committee chairs. Associated Press

A helicopter monitors the U.S. border fence from above, as Border Patrol agents prepare for the arrival of hundreds of pro-migration protestors on the San Diego side, seen from Tijuana, Mexico, Monday, Dec. 10, 2018. Associated Press

President Donald Trump speaks during the Project Safe Neighborhoods National Conference in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. Associated Press

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence meet with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, in Washington. Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- The Latest on President Donald Trump's promised U.S.-Mexico border wall (all times local):

12:45 p.m.

A closed-door meeting between President Donald Trump and congressional leaders lasted barely 30 minutes Tuesday after a heated televised opening session "spiraled downwards," in the words of House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi.

Speaking outside the White House after the Oval Office meeting, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer blasted Trump over his renewed threat to shut down part of the government over funding of a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Schumer said, "This temper tantrum that he seems to throw will not get him his wall."

Pelosi said Trump does not have the votes in the House to secure the billions he wants to fulfill his promise to build a wall.

Schumer says if Trump doesn't change course, "He will get no wall and he will get a shutdown."

Government funding for some agencies is set to expire on Dec. 21, threatening a partial shutdown.

__

12:05 p.m.

President Donald Trump is escalating his shutdown threat over U.S.-Mexico border wall funding at a heated White House meeting with Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer.

Trump said during the open-press session Tuesday that, "If we don't have border security, we'll shut down the government." He says his long-promised wall will be built one way or another.

Government funding for some agencies is set to expire on Dec. 21, threatening a partial shutdown.

Schumer and Pelosi are urging the president to find another solution, with Schumer saying "we shouldn't shut down the government over a dispute."

Trump is responding by saying he's "proud to shut down the government" and says he will "take the mantle."

Pelosi is also commenting on the meeting's acrimony, noting "this has spiraled downwards."

___

7:50 a.m.

President Donald Trump says the military will build his promised border wall "if Democrats do not give us the votes to secure our Country."

Trump tweets Tuesday that immigration and border patrol agents and the military have done a "FANTASTIC" job securing the border with Mexico. But Trump says "A Great Wall" would be a "far easier & less expensive solution." He claims Democrats don't want border security for "strictly political reasons."

Some government funding expires on Dec. 21 and the risk of shutdown looms if Trump and Democrats Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Nancy Pelosi can't reach an agreement when they meet Tuesday at the White House.

Trump wants at least $5 billion for the wall in the next funding package. Democrats are offering $1.3 billion for fencing and other border security measures.

___

12:20 a.m.

President Donald Trump is set to meet at the White House with Democratic congressional leaders as the deadline for a partial government shutdown looms.

Trump wants a funding package for the next fiscal year to include at least $5 billion for his proposed border wall with Mexico, an idea Democrats have flatly rejected.

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer are to discuss the wall and other issues with Trump on Tuesday.

They have urged Trump to support a bill that includes a half-dozen government funding bills largely agreed upon by lawmakers, along with a separate measure that funds the Department of Homeland Security at current levels through Sept. 30. The homeland bill includes about $1.3 billion for fencing and other security measures at the border.