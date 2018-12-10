Auto industry parts supplier expanding Indiana operations

RICHMOND, Ind. -- A company that makes aluminum parts for the automotive industry plans to expand its manufacturing operations in eastern Indiana.

The state of Indiana announced Monday that Omen USA could create up to 200 new jobs in the Richmond area by 2022. The company, which is a subsidiary of the Israel-based Omen Casting Group, plans to invest more than $15 million to expand its facility and add new production lines.

The company plans to start work on the addition next spring in order to meet growing demand from automakers in the U.S. and Germany for its aluminum drivelines, steering components and oil pumps.

Omen USA already has about 100 workers in Indiana. The Indiana Economic Development Corp. offered the company up to $1.6 million in conditional tax credits.