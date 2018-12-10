China, US discuss plans for trade talks

BEIJING -- China's government says its economic czar and the U.S. Treasury secretary have discussed plans for the next round of talks in a tariff battle following a temporary cease-fire.

The Commerce Ministry's announcement Tuesday suggests negotiations are going ahead despite tension over the arrest of a Chinese technology executive.

A ministry statement said Vice Premier Liu He and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin discussed "the promotion of the next economic and trade consultations" but gave no details.

President Donald Trump agreed on Dec. 1 to postpone more U.S. tariff hikes on Chinese goods for 90 days while the two sides negotiate over American complaints about Beijing technology policy.

The arrest in Canada last week of a Huawei Technologies Ltd. executive prompted worries those talks might be derailed.