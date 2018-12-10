 
News

China, US discuss plans for trade talks

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 12/10/2018 10:50 PM
hello

BEIJING -- China's government says its economic czar and the U.S. Treasury secretary have discussed plans for the next round of talks in a tariff battle following a temporary cease-fire.

The Commerce Ministry's announcement Tuesday suggests negotiations are going ahead despite tension over the arrest of a Chinese technology executive.

A ministry statement said Vice Premier Liu He and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin discussed "the promotion of the next economic and trade consultations" but gave no details.

President Donald Trump agreed on Dec. 1 to postpone more U.S. tariff hikes on Chinese goods for 90 days while the two sides negotiate over American complaints about Beijing technology policy.

The arrest in Canada last week of a Huawei Technologies Ltd. executive prompted worries those talks might be derailed.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 