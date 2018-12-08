 
Dortmund beats Schalke 2-1 in Ruhr derby, Bayern keeps pace

 
By CIARAN FAHEY
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 12/8/2018 11:50 AM
BERLIN -- Borussia Dortmund kept its nine-point advantage over Bayern Munich with a 2-1 Ruhr derby win at Schalke in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Jadon Sancho sealed the unbeaten visitors' 11th win from 14 games with a fine finish in the 74th minute, restoring Dortmund's lead after Daniel Caligiuri equalized from the penalty spot. Thomas Delaney had given Dortmund an early lead.

Bayern, which is chasing an unprecedented seventh consecutive title, kept pace and moved second with a 3-0 win over promoted Nuremberg in their Bavarian Derby in Munich.

Also, Freiburg defeated Leipzig 3-0 at home, Bayer Leverkusen earned a 1-0 win at home over Augsburg, and Wolfsburg and Hoffenheim drew 2-2.

Hertha Berlin was hosting Eintracht Frankfurt later Saturday.

