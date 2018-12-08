Venezuelan baseball fans mourn death of ex-major leaguers

The caskets with the bodies of former major league baseball players Luis Valbuena and Jose Castillo are carried by fellow players on the team Cardenales de Lara, after arrival at a baseball stadium in Barquisimeto, Venezuela, Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. The two were killed in a car crash caused by highway bandits who then robbed them, officials said Friday. The 33-year-old Valbuena and 37-year-old Castillo died late Thursday when their SUV crashed as it tried to veer around an object placed in the road, Yaracuy state Gov. Julio Leon Heredia said on his Twitter account. Associated Press

BARQUISIMETO, Venezuela -- Dozens of Venezuelans have been waiting in lines outside a chapel in the state of Lara to bid farewell to former major league baseball player Luis Valbuena, who was killed in a car accident along with teammate Jose Castillo.

The corpse of Castillo was moved earlier Saturday to a different central-west state.

The 33-year-old Valbuena and 37-year-old Castillo were both former players for the Houston Astros.

They died late Thursday when their SUV crashed as it tried to avoid an object put on the road. Officials said some bandits place or throw objects on highways to force vehicles to stop so they can rob the occupants.

Carlos Rivero, a third baseball player who survived the crash, visited the chapel wearing dark sunglasses and bore a small bruise on his forehead.