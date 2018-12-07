 
AP source: Georgia Tech hires Temple coach Geoff Collins

 
By RALPH D. RUSSO
A person with knowledge of the deal says Georgia Tech has hired Temple coach Geoff Collins to lead the Yellow Jackets.

The person spoke to The Associated Press Friday on condition of anonymity because Georgia Tech is still finalizing an agreement and planning an official announcement. Collins, a Georgia native, will replace Paul Johnson, who is stepping down after 11 seasons as coach of the Yellow Jackets. Johnson will coach Georgia Tech against Minnesota in the Quick Lane Bowl on Dec. 26 in Detroit.

The person says Collins met with Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury in New York earlier this week and with the university president in Atlanta on Thursday.

The Athletic first reported Georgia Tech was hiring Collins.

