The Latest: Trump says rebuttal to Mueller already drafted

Michael Cohen, former lawyer to President Donald Trump, leaves his apartment building on New York's Park Avenue, Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. In the latest filings Friday, prosecutors will weigh in on whether Cohen deserves prison time and, if so, how much. Associated Press

FILE - In this June 21, 2017, file photo, special counsel Robert Mueller departs after a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington. Mueller is set to reveal more details about his Russia investigation as he faces court deadlines in the cases of two men who worked closely with President Donald Trump. Associated Press

In this Nov. 29, 2018 photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Trump is marking whatâs expected to be a busy day for special counsel Robert Muellerâs Russia probe by launching a Twitter broadside against the prosecutor Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- The Latest on the special counsel's Russia investigation and President Donald Trump's views on it (all times local):

9:25 a.m.

President Donald Trump says his legal team has already drafted a rebuttal to any report issued by the special counsel in the Russia investigation.

Trump took to Twitter on Friday to say his legal team is preparing to counter special counsel Robert Mueller's (MUHL'-urz) findings on whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Russian election interference.

The Republican president says his team's report is 87 pages so far. But he says it won't be complete until Mueller issues his report.

Trump's comments come as Mueller is facing court deadlines to detail the cooperation of Trump's longtime legal fixer Michael Cohen. The special counsel also will detail the lies prosecutors say former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort told that led to his plea deal falling apart.

Manafort has said he believes he provided "truthful information."

7:45 a.m.

President Donald Trump is marking what's expected to be a busy day for special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation by launching a Twitter broadside against the prosecutor and his team.

Mueller faces court deadlines in two pivotal cases Friday, and ex-FBI Director James Comey is set to appear before lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

Trump has made little secret of his frustration with the swirling probe into Russian election interference and potential misdeeds committed by those in his orbit and is seeking to undermine the legitimacy of Mueller's investigation.

Trump tweets: "Robert Mueller and Leakin' Lyin' James Comey are Best Friends, just one of many Mueller Conflicts of Interest."

Mueller's investigation has produced dozens of criminal charges and four guilty pleas from Trump associates.

Trump also argues his deputy attorney general, Rod Rosenstein (ROH'-zen-styn), is "totally conflicted." Rosenstein oversaw the probe until last month.

1:10 a.m.

Robert Mueller is set to reveal more details about his Russia investigation as he faces court deadlines in the cases of two men who worked closely with President Donald Trump.

The special counsel and federal prosecutors in New York will have to file memos in court on Friday detailing the cooperation of longtime Trump legal fixer Michael Cohen. And Mueller's team will also be disclosing what they say former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort lied about when his plea deal fell apart last month.

Cohen and Manafort are among five former Trump associates who prosecutors have accused of lying either to federal investigators or to Congress.

The court filings will close out a busy week for Mueller as the president has heightened his attacks on the investigation.