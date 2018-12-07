Nebraska troopers seize more than 240lbs of marijuana

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol says troopers have seized more than 240 pounds of marijuana in separate traffic stops.

Both stops happened on Interstate 80 Thursday - the first around 12:30 p.m. near Grand Island. The patrol says an eastbound car was stopped on suspicion of following another car too closely. The patrol says a search of the car turned up 75 pounds of marijuana and 2.5 grams of methamphetamine. A 38-year-old California man was arrested.

In the second stop around 2 p.m. near Lincoln, another trooper stopped an eastbound car on suspicion of following too closely. A search of that car turned up 168 pounds of marijuana and a bottle of Ritalin that had not been prescribed to the driver. The 19-year-old driver from Illinois was arrested.