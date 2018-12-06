Chicago homicide suspect arrested in Stevens Point
Updated 12/6/2018 8:01 AM
hello
STEVENS POINT, Wis. -- A man wanted in a Chicago homicide case has been arrested in central Wisconsin.
Federal marshals and Stevens Point police arrested the 22-year-old man Wednesday afternoon near the University of Wisconsin campus. Police say he tried to flee as they served a warrant, jumped out of a window and ran through a campus parking lot before he was taken into custody.
He was taken to the Portage County Jail. Authorities did not identify the homicide for which the man is wanted.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.