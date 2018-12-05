 
UK parliament releases internal Facebook documents

 
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 12/5/2018 10:26 AM
LONDON -- The British Parliament has released some 250 pages worth of documents that show Facebook considered charging developers for data access.

Parliament's media committee seized confidential Facebook documents from the developer of a now-defunct bikini photo searching app as part of its investigation into fake news.

In one email, CEO Mark Zuckerberg writes "There's a big question on where we get the revenue from. Do we make it easy for devs to use our payments/ad network but not require them?"

The committee received the documents from app developer Six4Three, which had acquired the files dating from 2013-2014, as part of a U.S. lawsuit against the social media giant. It's suing Facebook over a change to the social network's privacy policies in 2015 that led Six4Three to shut down its app, Pikinis.

Facebook could not immediately be reached for comment.

