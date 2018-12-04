Wisconsin Republicans to vote on weakening governor's power

People crowding a hallway vent their anger outside a lame duck session of the Joint Finance Committee Monday, December 3, 2018 at the Capitol in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin Republicans planned to forge ahead Monday with a rare lame-duck session to give outgoing Republican Gov. Scott Walker a chance to limit the powers of his incoming Democratic successor, move the 2020 presidential primary date to benefit a conservative state Supreme Court justice and enact a host of other changes almost certain to spur legal challenges. (Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP) Associated Press

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald speaks during a news conference Monday, December 3, 2018 at the Capitol in Madison, Wis. Joining him were Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and State Sen. Alberta Darling. The Joint Finance Committee is taking up measures limiting the powers of Governor-elect Tony Evers and Attorney General John Kaul when they take office. Wisconsin Republicans planned to forge ahead Monday with a rare lame-duck session to give outgoing Republican Gov. Scott Walker a chance to limit the powers of his incoming Democratic successor, move the 2020 presidential primary date to benefit a conservative state Supreme Court justice and enact a host of other changes almost certain to spur legal challenges. (Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP) Associated Press

People gather to protest outside a lame-duck session of the Joint Finance Committee at the Capitol in Madison, Wis., Monday, Dec. 3, 2018. Wisconsin Republicans moved quickly Monday with a rare lame-duck session that would change the 2020 presidential primary date and make sweeping changes to the duties of the governor and attorney general's offices. (Mark Hoffmanf/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP) Associated Press

Opponents of an extraordinary session bill submitted by the state's Republicans chant outside the session at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis., Monday, Dec. 3, 2018. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP) Associated Press

Attendees of a public hearing on an extraordinary session bill submitted by the state's Republicans wait to enter the chambers of the hearing at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis., Monday, Dec. 3, 2018. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP) Associated Press

Terry Parisi and her brother, John Parisi, join other opponents of an extraordinary session bill submitted by Wisconsin Republican legislators at a rally outside the Wisconsin state Capitol in Madison, Wis., Monday, Dec. 3, 2018. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP) Associated Press

Wisconsin state legislators begin a public hearing on an extraordinary session bill submitted by the state's Republicans at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis., Monday, Dec. 3, 2018. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP) Associated Press

Opponents of an extraordinary session bill submitted by the state's Republicans are told to quiet down by Sergeant of Arms staffer Jeanine Schneider outside a public hearing regarding the bill at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis., Monday, Dec. 3, 2018. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP) Associated Press

Opponents of an extraordinary session bill submitted by Wisconsin Republican legislators hold "Stop Lame Duck" signs at a rally outside the Wisconsin state Capitol in Madison, Wis., Monday, Dec. 3, 2018. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP) Associated Press

Opponents of an extraordinary session bill submitted by Wisconsin Republican legislators gather for a rally outside the Wisconsin state Capitol in Madison, Wis., Monday, Dec. 3, 2018. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP) Associated Press

Opponents of an extraordinary session bill submitted by Wisconsin Republican legislators gather for a rally outside the Wisconsin state Capitol in Madison, Wis., Monday, Dec. 3, 2018. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP) Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin Republicans, just weeks away from losing control of both the governor and attorney general's offices, planned dramatic lame-duck votes Tuesday on a sweeping attempt to limit the powers of incoming Democrats, a move that opponents decried as a last-gasp power grab and attempt to invalidate the election.

Another Republican proposal to move the 2020 presidential primary election from April to March appears to be dead. A Republican-controlled committee did not advance it Monday, and the panel's co-chairs said it didn't have enough votes to pass.

Once approved by the Legislature, the other measures would head to Republican Gov. Scott Walker for his signature just five weeks before he is replaced by Democrat Tony Evers. Thanks to the rare lame-duck session, Walker has a chance to leave one final mark on the state after losing his bid for a third term last month.

Members of the public testified against the measures at a sometimes raucous hearing that ran deep into the night Monday. All but one person testified against the measures, and the bill's sponsors, breaking with normal practice, did not appear or send surrogates to speak in support on their behalf.

"The people aren't asking for this," Democratic state Rep. Chris Taylor said. "You did not run on this. You didn't tell people you would do everything in your power to take away the power of a newly elected governor and attorney general. You rig the system when you win and you rig the system when you lose."

Republican Rep. John Nygren, co-chair of the committee, downplayed the lame-duck proposals and said the goal was to establish balance in power between the Legislature and governor. Nygren said it was a positive step that would "bring us together to solve the problems of the state."

Evers, incoming Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul and other opponents urged Republicans to reject the measures. Protesters flooded the Capitol on Monday, chanting "Shame!" and occasionally disrupted the public hearing and a news conference with Republican leaders.

The lame-duck maneuvering in Wisconsin is similar to what Republicans did in North Carolina two years ago and is being discussed in Michigan before a Democratic governor takes over there. The bills were moving quickly in Wisconsin, having just been made public late Friday afternoon.

Walker signaled support for the moves Monday, and his office has been working with Republicans on crafting the package. But Evers called the unusual lame-duck session "rancor and politics as usual." The last lame-duck session in Wisconsin was in 2010 when Democrats tried unsuccessfully to enact labor agreements.

Republicans had proposed moving the date of the 2020 presidential primary to improve the chances of a conservative Supreme Court justice, who was appointed by Walker and is on the ballot that year. But election clerks objected, citing the $7 million cost and logistical challenge of holding a third election within a two-month period.

It didn't even get a vote in the committee. Republican committee co-chairs said after the meeting that it didn't have votes in the Senate to pass.

The remaining proposals would weaken the governor's ability to put in place rules that enact laws and shield the state jobs agency from his control. Republicans also want to limit early voting to no more than two weeks before an election.

Other measures would weaken the attorney general's office by allowing Republican legislative leaders to intervene in cases and hire their own attorneys. A legislative committee, rather than the attorney general, would have to sign off on withdrawing from federal lawsuits. That would stop Evers and Kaul from fulfilling their campaign promises to withdraw Wisconsin from a multi-state lawsuit seeking repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

They made opposition to that lawsuit a central part of both of their campaigns and handcuffing their ability to get Wisconsin out of the case has fueled Democratic arguments that Republicans are trying to invalidate the will of voters.

Opponents have said many of the changes would likely be challenged in court, a process that could create even more gridlock in state government next year.

