LL Cool J, Gwen Stefani join in CBS foster-adoption special

 
Associated Press
Updated 12/3/2018 12:02 PM
  • FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2018, file photo, LL Cool J attends the Lip Sync Battle Live: A Michael Jackson Celebration in Los Angeles. LL Cool J is host of a TV special that has long spotlighted adoption for kids in foster care. CBS' "A Home for the Holidays" is marking 20th year of sharing stories about children who found or need permanent homes. Gwen Stefani, Train and Lukas Graham will perform on the program airing at 8 p.m. EST Friday, Dec. 21, 2018. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

  • FILE - In this March 11, 2017, file photo, Gwen Stefani arrives at the Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. Stefani will perform on CBS' "A Home for the Holidays," airing at 8 p.m. EST Friday, Dec. 21, 2018. LL Cool J is host of the TV special that has long spotlighted adoption for kids in foster care. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES -- LL Cool J is host of a TV special that has long spotlighted adoption for kids in foster care.

CBS' "A Home for the Holidays" is marking its 20th year of sharing stories about children who found or need permanent homes.

Gwen Stefani, Train and Lukas Graham will perform on the program airing at 8 p.m. Eastern on December 21. A tree-lighting ceremony with a performance by Andy Grammer is part of the special, CBS said Monday.

"A Home for the Holidays" showcases youngsters who were featured on the show and found "forever families," and profiles of children hoping for one. There are more than 400,000 U.S. children in foster care.

The special is presented in association with the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption and the Children's Action Network.

