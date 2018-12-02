Germany and Netherlands to meet in Euro 2020 qualifying

People look from a balcony with UEFA Euro 2020 soccer championship branding at the Convention Centre, Dublin, Sunday December 2, 2018, ahead of the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying draw, at the Convention Centre in Dublin, Ireland, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. (Brian Lawless/PA via AP) Associated Press

Germany coach Joachim Loew arrives for the the UEFA Euro 2020 European soccer championship qualifying draw at the Convention Centre in Dublin, Ireland, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. Associated Press

DUBLIN -- Germany will face the Netherlands in a challenging qualifying group for the 2020 European Championship in a swift reunion between the sides after meeting in the UEFA Nations League.

Only one point was collected from two matches against the Netherlands as Germany was relegated from the Nations League last month, capping a miserable year that saw Joachim Loew's side deposed as world champions with a group-stage exit in Russia.

The Netherlands didn't even qualify for the World Cup after also failing to make Euro 2016 despite a jump to 24 teams. But the Dutch are resurgent with a young team coached by Ronald Koeman, with a shot at silverware in the Nations League Final Four tournament in June.

Before then, qualifying begins in March for the first continent-wide European Championship that sees no host nation guaranteed a spot. Two teams qualify from each of the ten groups. Also drawn Sunday in Group C alongside the Netherlands and Germany are Northern Ireland, Estonia and Belarus.

