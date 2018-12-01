No. 24 Iowa State barely survives, beats FCS Drake 27-24

Drake tight end Tom Pugh catches a 2-yard touchdown pass over Iowa State defensive back Lawrence White, left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Ames, Iowa. Associated Press

Iowa State defensive end Matt Leo (89) looks to recover a blocked punt in front of Drake punter Ross Kennedy (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Ames, Iowa. Associated Press

Iowa State wide receiver Hakeem Butler tries to make a reception in front of Drake defensive back Will Warner, left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Ames, Iowa. The pass fell incomplete. Associated Press

Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy runs from Drake defensive back Cooper Christiano, left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Ames, Iowa. Associated Press

Iowa State running back David Montgomery tries to break a tackle by Drake linebacker Connor Willis, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Ames, Iowa. Associated Press

AMES, Iowa -- David Montgomery ran for 145 yards and two touchdowns and No. 24 Iowa State barely survived a near-upset by non-scholarship FCS school Drake on Saturday, winning 27-24.

Brock Purdy had 153 yards passing and a TD for the Cyclones (8-4), who fought through persistent rain and a sloppy field to win their sixth straight home game, tying a school record.

It hardly felt like a victory though.

The Bulldogs, buoyed by conditions that made footing more important than formations, forced turnovers on back-to-back possessions to open the second half. They turned the second one, a pick of Kyle Kempt, into a 19-yard TD pass from Grant Kraemer to Devin Cates and a stunning 24-20 lead with 3:37 left in the third quarter.

That finally woke the Cyclones up.

They responded with a 7-yard touchdown reception by Deshaunte Jones to jump back on top, and Spencer Benton and JaQuan Bailey came up with huge sacks to force Drake punts.

Montgomery's 2-yard run on a 3rd-down-and-1 with 1:26 left sealed it for the relieved Cyclones.

Kraemer threw for 221 yards and three TDs for the Bulldogs (7-4). They outgained Iowa State 279-273.

THE TAKEAWAY

Iowa State: The Cyclones have long prided themselves on having one of the nation's best grass gridirons. But seven home games and a morning filled with sleet, snow and rain - at times, all happening at once - literally leveled the playing field. It was so muddy that Iowa State's band wasn't allowed to perform at halftime. Still, the Cyclones looked beyond uninspired - and it might have made them look less than desirable when bowls make their picks on Sunday.

Drake: The Bulldogs made the most of their moment on a big stage, and coach Rick Fox should be applauded for having his guys ready to go on short notice after it agreed to fill in for Incarnate Word, which called off its trip to Ames after reaching the FCS playoffs. To blame this loss all on Iowa State would be unfair, because the Bulldogs looked the part from the opening whistle.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

It's hard to believe Iowa State is one of the 25 best teams in America after this debacle.

