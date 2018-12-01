Company drilling 4th oil well on Indiana State property

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. -- Another oil well is being drilled on a former industrial site owned by Indiana State University.



The (Terre Haute) Tribune-Star reports that the Pioneer Oil Co. production well is near the school's downtown Terre Haute campus. It's the company's fourth well on the university-owned property.

Indiana State senior vice president for Finance and Administration Diann McKee tells the newspaper that the university has made about $900,000 in royalties since the first well was drilled in 2013. Royalties are to be used for deferred facility maintenance.

No oil wells are permitted on the main campus. Horizontal drilling has been used to reach oil beneath the campus, and pumping gear is below ground.

