Salesforce to add 1,000 jobs at Chicago riverfront site

CHICAGO -- Salesforce plans to add 1,000 new jobs over the next five years at new offices in downtown Chicago.

The San Francisco-based software firm on Friday announced plans to anchor a new skyscraper along the Chicago river. The 57-story building is part of the Wolf Point development near Chicago's Merchandise Mart. Salesforce plans to put a 1,000-square-foot (93-square-meter) exterior sign near the top of the skyscraper.

The tower will serve as the company's regional headquarters.

In a statement, Mayor Rahm Emanuel says Chicago is home to one of the nation's largest pools of tech talent. He says he's "thrilled that Salesforce has made the commitment to further that growth."

The company says Salesforce Tower Chicago is scheduled to be complete in 2023.